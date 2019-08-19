WANTED: Man accused of robbing Family Dollar at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar on Plank Road at gunpoint.
Detectives say the robbery happened at the Family Dollar located at 2323 Plank Rd. on Sunday, Aug. 18 around 9:20 p.m. The accused thief entered the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money, police say. The man then got an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Police describe the individual as a black male of medium build around 6′ to 6′ 1″ tall with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue jumpsuit, police say.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call BRPD’s Armed Robbery Division at 225-389-3845 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
