Taysom Hill racks up 189 total yards in Saints’ victory

“Coach let us know he was not happy with the way the game was going. So I felt as the quarterback, and the guy that’s calling the plays, controlling the huddle, touching the ball every play, that it cam down to me. Because I had the opportunity to play in the second half. I felt like we needed some energy. The thing I kept reiterating in the huddle is, we’re going to have an opportunity to win this game. I know it’s a preseason game, but this is what it’s all about,” said Taysom Hill.