Taysom Hill racks up 189 total yards in Saints’ victory

Taysom Hill scrambles away from a defender.
By Garland Gillen | August 18, 2019 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated August 19 at 12:59 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Taysom Hill helped lead the Saints back from a two touchdown deficit in the second half to a win against the Chargers, 19-17.

Now usually a preseason comeback shouldn’t get that much publicity. But Coach Payton said he puts stock in Hill’s performance.

“Look it’s always been a game of emotion and momentum, and I thought he did a really good job with that. That’s real. Quite a bit of stock,” said Sean Payton.

Hill finished the contest passing for a 136 yards and two touchdowns. The QB also ran for 53 yards on five carries.

“Coach let us know he was not happy with the way the game was going. So I felt as the quarterback, and the guy that’s calling the plays, controlling the huddle, touching the ball every play, that it cam down to me. Because I had the opportunity to play in the second half. I felt like we needed some energy. The thing I kept reiterating in the huddle is, we’re going to have an opportunity to win this game. I know it’s a preseason game, but this is what it’s all about,” said Taysom Hill.

