Target to soon launch new grocery brand Good & Gather

(WAFB) - Target is set to make a big move in the grocery market with a new line of grocery products.
The big box retailer said in a Monday news release that it will make its Good & Gather grocery brand available in stores and online beginning Sept. 15.
By the end of 2020, Good & Gather will include more than 2,000 products from dairy to produce, ready-made pastas and meats to granola bars and sparkling water. The retailer said the products are made without artificial flavors and sweeteners, synthetic colors and high fructose corn syrup.
Target expects Good & Gather to be a multibillion-dollar brand by the end of 2020, a CNBC story states. Th article also states that nearly 75% of Target shoppers in stores are adding at least one food item to their baskets.
Over time, Good & Gather will phase out Target’s existing Archer Farms and Simply Balanced food brands and reduce the number of product offerings under the Market Pantry brand. The company said this is an effort to simplify the food and beverage shopping experience.
The timing of the new private-label grocery brand could work in favor for Target. A recent report from the Food Marketing Institute in partnership with IRI find that private brands in grocery stores are showing more momentum than manufacturer brands.
