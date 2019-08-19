SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Parkview Baptist Eagles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop No. 60 to close out the 2019 Sportsline Summer Camp countdown for our 30th year is Parkview Baptist and new head coach Stefan LeFors.
LeFors was a quarterback at Christian Life 20 years ago on his way to a stellar career for the Louisville Cardinals. Ironically, he inherited some of his strongest senior leaders on defense.
Plus, in an extra twist of irony, he picked up guys like Christian Williams from his alma mater, although, it was the Church Academy when it closed. CJ Golden and Caleb Kibodi are a couple of other former Crusaders set to team up with returning seniors Chy Rivers, Matthew Shannon, and DeSanto Rollins, an Ole Miss commit who just moved in from Natchez last year. They are all expected to also play some offense for the once prolific passer who won Sportsline Player of the Week during his prep career.
It will get real for the Eagles extremely fast, starting Thursday with a scrimmage at Zachary. Catholic High, Dunham, and U-High are on the schedule, plus there’s a matchup with Madison Prep that is set to air on ESPNU.
