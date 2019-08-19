SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Parkview Baptist Eagles

Plus, in an extra twist of irony, he picked up guys like Christian Williams from his alma mater, although, it was the Church Academy when it closed. CJ Golden and Caleb Kibodi are a couple of other former Crusaders set to team up with returning seniors Chy Rivers, Matthew Shannon, and DeSanto Rollins, an Ole Miss commit who just moved in from Natchez last year. They are all expected to also play some offense for the once prolific passer who won Sportsline Player of the Week during his prep career.