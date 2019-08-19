Some Louisiana lottery players stand to lose thousands

(KSLA) — A few people who bought lottery tickets in Louisiana stand to lose thousands if they don't step forward.
Among them are two Powerball players who won $50,000 apiece.
And one of them must claim the prize Monday.
That ticket for the drawing held Feb. 20 was sold at Racetrac Petroleum #381 on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Scott, the Louisiana Lottery Corp. reports.
The numbers drawn that date are 27-49-50-51-52 with a Powerball of 2.
The holder of the other $50,000 Powerball ticket has until Nov. 18 to claim the prize won May 22.
That ticket was bought at Circle K store 2706820 on Louisiana Highway 6 in Denham Springs.
The numbers drawn May 22 are 7-10-20-44-57 with a Powerball of 3.
The biggest mystery is who recently won $1 million in the Louisiana Lotto.
The numbers drawn Aug. 10 are 1-2-6-11-37-40.
That person bought their ticket at Richmond Shop A Minute on Crothers Drive in Tallulah.
But they have until Feb. 6 to claim that jackpot.
The nearly lost winnings don’t stop there.
Three Mega Millions winners have yet to claim their prizes.
And one of them only has until Aug. 25 to claim $10,000 won in the drawing held Feb. 26.
That ticket was sold at The Carwash Depot on West Pine Street in Ponchatoula.
Another $10,000 will slip away from another Mega Millions player if not claimed by Sept. 25.
That ticket for the March 29 drawing was bought at Jett’s Food Mart #3 on Main Street in Zachary.
The remaining $10,000 Mega Millions winner stems from the drawing held June 4.
That person has until Dec. 1 to redeem the ticket sold at Causeway Shell on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie.
