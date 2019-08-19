Sen. Kennedy speaks to Republican Women of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy spoke Monday, Aug. 19 before the Republican Women of Baton Rouge.
He says Washington is not working as well as when he first arrived in DC. Kennedy says Democrats and Republicans need to work quicker to address issues like healthcare and immigration.
“The Senate is like a Crockpot, but sometimes, we need a microwave, and that’s frustrating sometimes,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy also said the tax cuts Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed are helping American workers.
