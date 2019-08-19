Postal worker indicted after mail found dumped in Baton Rouge area

"At this time we can confirm U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General (USPS OIG) special agents are responding to an allegation regarding deliverable mail which was found on March 11, 2019, unattended in the Baton Rouge, LA area. The USPS OIG considers the aforementioned allegation to be a very serious matter. When these types of allegations are made, USPS OIG Special Agents vigorously investigate these matters. It is important to note that an allegation is merely an accusation. All persons are presumed innocent unless otherwise adjudicated by a court of law.