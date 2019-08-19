Positive West Nile Virus sample collected in West Baton Rouge

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A mosquito sample in West Baton Rouge has tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Officials say they submitted 45 samples and one tested positive for the virus. The sample came from the southern end of the parish.
West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is most commonly spread to people from mosquito bites.
Spray operations will be targeted towards the affected area this week, beginning Monday night.
West Baton Rouge Parish officials offer the following tips to keep you and your family safe:
- Wear mosquito repellent if you’re going to be outdoors
- West long clothes if possible
- Empty or flush all containers around your house weekly
- Remove or treat any standing water on your property
- Avoid activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitos are most active
- Make sure window and door screens are free of holes
- Seal any cracks around window AC units
Mosquito season starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile Virus in people.
The CDC says about one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About one in 150 infected people develop a serious, and sometimes fatal, illness.
