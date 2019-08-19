Perkins Rowe hosts ‘Fashion to the Rescue’ with Companion Animal Alliance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Perkins Rowe is teaming up with Companion Animal Alliance for one of the cutest fashion shows of the year.
Th fashion show fundraiser will be held on September 29 at 11 a.m. and each model will be accompanied by an adoptable pup from Companion Animal Alliance. All K9 participants will be available for adoption after the runway show.
There will be special in-store discounts, giveaways, and a raffle the day of the event. California Pizza Kitchen and Barnes & Noble will also be donating a percentage of your check when mentioning Companion Animal Alliance at checkout.
Attendance is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.