More lighting coming to Tigerland area after LSU sophomore hit by car, killed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area on Nicholson Drive near Tigerland will be getting better lighting after an LSU student was hit by an SUV and killed.
Baton Rouge’s director of transportation announced Monday, Aug. 19 that more lighting will be added to Nicholson Drive near Tigerland in order to address safety issues.
“We also will be working with DOTD trying to repaint the crosswalk itself. Certainly the crosswalk is not very visible, and certainly that’s an issue,” said Fred Raiford, director of transportation for the City of Baton Rouge.
Raiford says the city needs to receive approval from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development before the project can begin.
“We have submitted for a permit to DOTD, because it’s their route, their roadway, we have to get their approval. And one that’s done, we’ve already chatted with Entergy and Entergy said they will move us through that process very quickly and get it installed. I assure you, once it’s done, you’re going to know we’ve been there. There’s no question,” Raiford said.
Raiford says he believes the city will be able to secure the final permits the week of Aug. 19 and the following week, would be able to get the striping done and address the lighting issue.
“I want to make sure I emphasize that we’re not going to be able to light up the entire Nicholson at this point, and when we do our road improvement, which is part of our MovEBR plan, that will include the amenities such as sidewalks, bike lanes, street lighting, everything, which will tie in from Burbank up to Brightside,” Raiford said.
