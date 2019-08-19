Gray CEO Hilton Howell: Nancy had ‘unwavering passion for New Orleans’

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of longtime WVUE anchor Nancy Parker. I was fortunate to meet Nancy at the station in June. I was immediately struck by her larger than life personality and her unwavering passion for New Orleans and its people. It was clear that Nancy relished her role as a journalist and her storytelling was second to none. Her most cherished role was that of wife and mother. Our hearts go out to her husband Glynn, her children Parker, Piper, and Pierce, and the entire WVUE family. Nancy brought joy to all who met her. Today we are shocked and saddened that Nancy is gone, but we are grateful for the many ways she enriched our lives and the community she so loved.”