Funeral services begin Monday for fallen Zachary firefighter
Douglas Glass, 36, was killed in a crash when his truck hit a tree limb in a roadway in St. Helena Parish. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | August 19, 2019 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated August 19 at 10:11 AM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and first responders will begin celebrating the life of a fallen firefighter Monday.

Douglas Glass, 36, was killed in a crash on Friday, Aug. 16 in St. Helena Parish. Investigators say his car struck a tree limb in the roadway.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Line Creek Baptist Church, located at 78659 Highway 1053 in Kentwood, Louisiana.

Visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 20, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

A fire service burial will follow.

Glass will receive Class II, Active Duty Fire Department Death Honors.

