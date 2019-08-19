Funeral services begin Monday for fallen Zachary firefighter

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and first responders will begin celebrating the life of a fallen firefighter Monday.
Douglas Glass, 36, was killed in a crash on Friday, Aug. 16 in St. Helena Parish. Investigators say his car struck a tree limb in the roadway.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Line Creek Baptist Church, located at 78659 Highway 1053 in Kentwood, Louisiana.
Visitation on Tuesday, Aug. 20, will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Services will begin at 11 a.m.
A fire service burial will follow.
Glass will receive Class II, Active Duty Fire Department Death Honors.
