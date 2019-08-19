FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain remains the big weather story

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a relatively quiet out-the-door on this back to work/back to school Monday morning. Only limited activity showing up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – at least for the time being – and that’s mainly along the coastal communities.
Otherwise, we’re looking at a sun/cloud mix this morning – increasing clouds and increasing rainfall this afternoon – a 70% coverage of showers/storms, a high in the lower 90°s (“heat index” temporarily topping out in triple digits).
Overnight, spotty/isolated showers may linger – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, expect a bit more wet weather – 50% rain coverage – a high of 91°.
