FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected to continue through week, into weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not everybody across the WAFB area received rain Monday, but coverage was fairly extensive, with a majority of WAFB neighborhoods getting a measurable amount. That’s the essence of the daily forecast Tuesday, Wednesday, and the rest of the week, plus the weekend too. The Storm Team is posting rain chances at 50% to 60% for the rest of the week, as well as Saturday and Sunday. None of the days are expected to be all-day washouts, but you may want to grab the umbrella as you head out the door each day.
Morning starts Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 70s around metro Baton Rouge, with isolated showers for that morning commute. Scattered to likely rains will be the story both afternoons, with highs still managing to reach 90° or so for most WAFB neighborhoods before the rains arrive and knock the temperatures back.
And it’s more of the same for the rest of the week and the weekend too. We’re not anticipating any severe weather outbreaks through the week, nor are we expecting widespread heavy rain totals, however, local downpours could create pockets of nuisance flooding just about any day this week. Rain accumulations between now and late Friday are likely to run between 1” to 2” for most of the viewing area, with some spots getting substantially larger totals.
That pattern will persist through the weekend too, with the current First Alert forecast setting rain chances at 60% both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
The extended outlook for next week keeps rain chances at 40% to 50% through the week, with highs again around 90° each day.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch an area of low pressure off the U.S. East Coast, but gives it little chance for development over the next couple of days as it heads out over the open waters of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, there are no areas of immediate concern for development anywhere else in the Atlantic basin. It has been an unusually quiet stretch since Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana in July. While the next five days or so look to remain relatively quiet, be ready for activity to return as we close out August and head into September, which is the climatological peak period of activity in the Atlantic.
