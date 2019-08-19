FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain expected to continue through week, into weekend

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch an area of low pressure off the U.S. East Coast, but gives it little chance for development over the next couple of days as it heads out over the open waters of the Atlantic. Meanwhile, there are no areas of immediate concern for development anywhere else in the Atlantic basin. It has been an unusually quiet stretch since Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana in July. While the next five days or so look to remain relatively quiet, be ready for activity to return as we close out August and head into September, which is the climatological peak period of activity in the Atlantic.