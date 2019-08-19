Denham Springs officer praised for stopping wounded man’s bleeding

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is praising one of its officers to his “quick response, professionalism, compassion, and concern for public safety.”
On Monday, Aug. 19, Chief Shannon Womack issued a Letter of Commendation to Officer Adam Procell for stopping the bleeding of a wounded man.
Womack says officers completed Tactical Casualty Combat Care in May and on Friday, Aug. 16, Officer Procell utilized that training. He says while responding to a wreck, Procell was flagged down by a man with a blood-soaked towel wrapped around his arm. The man’s wrist had been cut to the bone while working on an appliance, the police department says. The man was unable to control the bleeding.
Officer Procell quickly called for medical backup and used his department-issued CATS tourniquet to the man’s arm, which stopped the bleeding until the ambulance could get there.
Chief Womack was able to watch body camera footage from the incident and says without Procell’s quick thinking, the outcome for the man could’ve been much worse.
