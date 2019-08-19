Coast Guard: 1 dead, 2 hurt after fishing charter seaplane crashes near Chandeleur Sound

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - One person is dead and two others injured after a charter fishing plane crashed near Chandeleur Sound Sunday afternoon (Aug. 18), according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
Three people were aboard the seaplane, a Coast Guard spokesman said. All three were brought to University Medical Center, according to the Coast Guard, who said one of the passengers was conscious when found and the other was not.
The Coast Guard confirmed the deceased person was popular fisherman and charter captain Theophile Bourgeois. The spokesman said the seaplane belonged to Bourgeois Fishing Charters in Barataria, and the charter company lost communication with the plane around 3 p.m.
The crash remains under investigation and a cause has not yet been determined. FOX 8 will update this story as more details become clear.
Note: This story was updated to include the name and condition of the deceased victim.
