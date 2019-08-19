Bridge Center moves ahead with service provider

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bridge Center committee voted to move ahead with a service provider to manage its mental health facility going forward.
The board chose RI International (Recovery Incorporated) as the provider. The other presenter was a joint venture between Our Lady of the Lake and Baton Rouge General.
“We are really excited to be at this point,” Kathy Kliebert, executive director for the Bridge Center told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter. “This is a provider that has a long history of positive outcomes. Both groups that presented were good, but in the end, we felt like this option would provide the best model for what we were looking for going forward.”
There is a 14-day protest period where the other group can challenge the decision, but Kliebert anticipates they will be able to move forward quickly and start providing mental health options that she says are desperately needed in the capital area.
