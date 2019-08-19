KIRAN: Baker officer’s employment reinstated after calling firearm law ‘b.s.’

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A Baker police officer who was terminated for calling a firearm law “B.S.” has won an appeal to be reinstated.
On Monday, Aug. 19, Judge Caldwell overturned Baker’s Civil Service Board’s 3-2 decision to uphold Adam Procell’s termination due to a procedural violation of his officers bill of rights.
Procell, now employed at the Denham Springs Police Department, has the option to be reinstated at the Baker Police Department.
Procell was terminated after an incident in April of 2017. Ben Gautreaux, the son of the East Baton Rouge sheriff, was shooting at a snake in his backyard. Procell responded to the call and told Gautreaux he was violating the law by shooting a firearm within city limits.
Gautreaux asked why he couldn’t even shoot at a snake in his backyard. Sgt. Procell responded, “Yeah, it’s some BS.”
Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn fired Procell. That termination was upheld by Mayor Darnell Waites, who said he was upset about the comment.
Procell appealed the termination, which he called a “witch hunt.”
Judge Caldwell has ordered the Baker Police Department to give Procell backpay and full benefits.
