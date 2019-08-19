Arrests made in cold case homicide reported in 1980

The Repository was able to establish the victim was a caucasian female between the ages of 16 and 21 at the time of her death. It was believed the victim’s remains were exposed to the elements between approximately 2 months up to a year or more. The Repository also assisted with the documentation of the victim’s DNA profile. FACES composed a reconstruction of the victim’s skull, which provided investigators a likeness of the victim. A photograph of the reconstruction was later placed on the repository’s website. Over the years it would be shared on many other websites, including social media.