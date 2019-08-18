‘Unfinished Business’ - Preview of the 2019 Southern Jaguars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars are heading into the 2019 season picked to win the SWAC West, but they have “Unfinished Business,” as their goal goes beyond a division title.
The Jags made it to the SWAC championship game last year. It was the first time in four years the team reached the title game. However, the thorn in their side struck again, as Alcorn State defeated Southern 37-28 in Lorman, Miss.
We will take a look at how this team takes the next step, what new players have been emerging in fall camp, and some feature stories profiling members of this team that you’re going to want to get to know.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.