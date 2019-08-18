SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: West St. John Rams

EDGARD, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp visited West St. John on Sunday.
The Rams ended their regular season on a five-game winning streak in 2018 and then put together two more wins in the playoffs before being eliminated in the Class 1A semifinal round by eventual runner-up Oak Grove.
The result came a season after the Rams were crowned 1A champions with a win a 20-14 win over Kentwood. Much of that team is back this season with nine starters returning on offense and eight on defense. The Rams are not the biggest team, but pride themselves on their speed and flying around to the football. Along with that, fifth-year head coach Brandon Walters is hopeful the deep postseason experience this group has been through can help in 2019.
“Most of them were young, like sophomores, when we won the last one and they were able to play in some really big games in last season," said Walters. “This year, it’s we’re hungry and we have another point to prove and it helps us keep going. We have a really good nucleus of kids that are back and, like I said, we just have to put in the work and stay the course and be focused and dedicated to what we’re doing and disciplined, and we should be successful.”
There are just two more team previews remaining for Sportsline Summer Camp. They are Parkview Baptist and Thrive Academy. We’ll check in with both of those teams this week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.