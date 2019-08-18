Rummel WR Koy Moore commits to LSU live on FOX 8

By Garland Gillen | August 17, 2019 at 9:37 PM CDT - Updated August 17 at 11:02 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Four-star wide receiver Koy Moore verbally committed to LSU at his 18th birthday party Saturday night. Moore will be a senior this fall for the Rummel Raiders.

Moore is ranked one of the top 100 recruits in the country by Rivals. Moore is listed at 6'1", 191 pounds.

Rummel Head Coach Nick Monica considers Moore a gamechanger when he’s on the field.

“Koy has really strong hands. Anytime that ball is in the air, majority of the time he’s coming down with it,” said Monica.

“What athletes like Koy do, sometimes you can get those plays where you don’t have to out X-and-O sometimes. Koy is good enough where he can outjump, or go up and get a ball. There’s not much scheme involved. Let a playmaker go make a play, and Koy has the ability to do that.”

Moore is the 23rd commitment for LSU’s class of 2020.

Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recruits

Koy Moore, wide receiver, Metairie

Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge

Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado

Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.

Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas

Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

