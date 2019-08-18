Remembering Kathleen Blanco: Tributes pour in after former governor’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. - Around Louisiana, communities are mourning the death of former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco. Blanco, the first woman to be elected governor of Louisiana, died Sunday, Aug. 18 at the age of 76.
Tributes to Blanco began pouring in after news of her death was made public. You can read them below.
- Governor Blanco’s family:
- Governor John Bel. Edwards:
It is with heavy hearts that Donna and I announce that Governor Kathleen Babineaux Blanco has passed, after courageously battling cancer. #lagov #lalege pic.twitter.com/y9T1sJWgvS— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 18, 2019
- Secretary of State for Louisiana Kyle Ardoin:
All of Louisiana mourns the loss of a very dedicated public servant, mother and wife--the first female Governor of our great state, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. I and my entire staff extend sincere condolences to the Blanco and Babineaux families. pic.twitter.com/HNqfQdc5CQ— La. Sec. of State (@Louisiana_sos) August 18, 2019
- Attorney General of Louisiana Jeffrey Martin Landry:
Heartbreaking news. Sharon & I ask you to all join us in praying for the family & loved ones of Gov Blanco. #lalege #lagov https://t.co/AiDVeJH7sb— AG Jeff Landry (@AGJeffLandry) August 18, 2019
- Congressman Ralph Abraham:
Governor Blanco was a true public servant who deeply loved our state. Dianne and I are praying for her loved ones, and we join all of Louisiana in mourning this enormous loss. https://t.co/VyQg01AzE9— Dr. Ralph Abraham (@DocAbraham) August 18, 2019
- Congressman Cedric Richmond;
- Congressman Steve Scalise
Sad to hear of Gov. Blanco's passing. She served with honor during a challenging time as we recovered from Katrina & Rita. She dedicated her life to public service & will be remembered as someone who cared deeply for Louisiana. Jennifer & I will keep her family in our prayers. https://t.co/5OxgMpYY2S— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 18, 2019
- Senator John Kennedy:
Kathleen Blanco was a dedicated public servant and a loving mother, daughter and wife. She handled tragedy with tremendous courage and unwavering faith. Louisiana has suffered a tremendous loss with her passing.— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) August 18, 2019
- Senator Bill Cassidy:
Governor Blanco conducted herself with class and grace. She loved and served Louisiana. She will be missed. Condolences to Coach and her children. https://t.co/4r7Rwh82QA— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) August 18, 2019
- East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome:
I am saddened by the passing of Governor Kathleen Blanco. She was a friend and mentor. She paved the way for women in government. A true public servant, she consistently demonstrated her her genuine care and concern for the citizens she served.— Sharon Weston Broome (@MayorBroome) August 18, 2019
2 Timothy 4:7-8 pic.twitter.com/o8zg0Jvz1h
- President of the New Orleans City Council and First Division Councilmember-at-Large Helena Nancy Moreno:
Gov. Blanco was a trailblazer. Tough, but always gracious. Shattered the greatest glass ceiling in LA by becoming our first female governor. I and many other women are benefiting because of the doors she opened for us. Governor, TY for your service. Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/7FHmGTPWqK— Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) August 18, 2019
- President of Louisiana State University F. King Alexander:
The entire LSU community mourns the loss of Governor Kathleen Blanco. She was a tireless public servant and a trailblazing political pioneer who dedicated her life to the people of Louisiana. Our thoughts are with her husband, Coach, her family, and her countless friends.#LaGov— F. King Alexander (@lsuprez) August 18, 2019
- Former Mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu:
Governor Kathleen Blanco served the people of our state with honesty, integrity, grace and compassion. When I served alongside her as Lt. Governor during our state’s most trying time, I had the opportunity to witness firsthand her strength and courage in the face of adversity.— Mitch Landrieu (@MitchLandrieu) August 18, 2019
- Louisiana Democratic Party (LDP):
- Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag:
We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Raymond and the entire Blanco and Babineaux families. She met all of her challenges and opportunities with skill, grace, wisdom and compassion. Our community, our state and our nation have lost an outstanding public servant. pic.twitter.com/u6h1c2HQ7V— Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) August 18, 2019
Blanco, a Democrat, served as Louisiana’s 54th Governor from January 2004 to January 2008.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.