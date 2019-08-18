Remembering Kathleen Blanco: Tributes pour in after former governor’s death

“So many emotions came to mind when I learned of the passing of Governor Kathleen Blanco. I’m filled with sadness as Elaine and I have lost a great and devoted personal friend. We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Raymond and the entire Blanco and Babineaux families. While we grieve her passing, I find solace in knowing that her strong Catholic faith not only gave her comfort in her final days but also ensures that she will be received by the God she loved so much and served so faithfully. Kathleen was a brilliant teacher, an astute politician, a dedicated public servant and a pioneer among women in Louisiana politics. She met all of her challenges and opportunities with skill, grace, wisdom and compassion. Our community, our state and our nation have lost an outstanding public servant. Most importantly, Kathleen was a gracious and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family and they brought her such joy. I was always so impressed with how hard Kathleen worked in whatever she was doing. In her rise from the legislature, to the Public Service Commission, to the Lt. Governor’s office and finally to the Governor’s Mansion, Kathleen remained devoted to helping all of the citizens of Louisiana. Whether it was an initiative to help the poorest of our state or a business development project, Kathleen remained steadfast in doing what she felt was in the best interest of our state. Even in the darkest times following hurricanes Katrina and Rita, her strength and resolve inspired me and countless others as she led us to recovery. While Kathleen may always be remembered as our first female governor or for her many other public achievements, I will always remember her as a loving friend and a compassionate leader.”

- Acadian Companies Chairman & CEO Richard Zuschlag