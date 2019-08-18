Police investigating homicide in Baker neighborhood

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police are actively investigating a homicide Sunday morning after a man was killed in a residential area in Baker.
Police Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department said authorities were called at around 9:15 a.m. to the 2000 block of Ray Weiland Drive about a report of a homicide.
Dunn was not able to immediately provide details about the incident, but he said the victim is a male and a person-of-interest is expected to turn himself in.
The Coroner’s Office is at the scene.
