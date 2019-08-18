FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain remains the big weather story

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain remains the big weather story heading into the school / work week. Make sure you pack the rain gear not only for yourself, but the kids as well.
Rain chances of 40% to 70% will exist over the next 10 days. In terms of total, long range models project between 1 to 3 inches of rain around the local area over the next 7 days. A few localized spots could even see 5 inches. Some localized flooding of low-lying, poorly drained areas could be possible.
It stays hot during the late mornings and early afternoons for the week ahead, but mid-to-late afternoon temperatures should be held in decent check thanks to the increasing clouds and passing showers.
Severe weather doesn’t look to be much of an issue, but a few storms each day could produce some gusty winds and lightning.
An inverted trough is forecast to move into the Northwest Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week keeping elevated rain chances in next weekend’s forecast. A weak area of low pressure off the North Carolina coast remains unorganized and tropical development chances remain low.
