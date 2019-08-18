FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances to increase this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rainy weather pattern essentially begins today. Rain chances will be 50% or higher over the next 10 days.
Coverage will fall in the likely category beginning today and continuing through the first half of the upcoming school and work week. Make sure you and the kids have the rain gear handy for the week ahead.
The good news is that severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue. But some localized street flooding can’t be totally ruled out. The additional clouds and rain will help keep afternoon temperatures in the low 90s most days, which is a few degrees below normal for mid to late August.
Rainfall amounts look to average between 1 to 3 inches over the next 7 days. Some localized spots could pick up as much as 5 inches. Any potential flood threat looks to be very localized and minimized to low lying, poorly drained areas. An area of low pressure just off the Carolina coast is producing disorganized shower activity. A small window remains for possible tropical development as it moves northeast over the open waters of the Atlantic.
