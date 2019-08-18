Leaders unveil master plan for BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo and the Greenwood Community Park

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of people showed up to attend a party at the Greenwood Community Park. The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) held the celebration as its an opportunity for community members to view the newly unveiled master plan for both the park and BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo.
One visitor says the community is eager to see the proposed improvements.
“I think it’s way overdue. I think that this should have been going on for the last ten years and moving forward,” said Annette Benardi.
Some of the major improvements include having the zoo’s entrance to open at Highway-19, a giraffe feeding exhibit, and an underwater viewing area for the hippopotamus enclosure.
“I’m excited about the entrance moving and having it be more accessible with the traffic right there. It’s a beautiful way to weave your way through the park before you get to the zoo, so it makes me really excited,” said Benardi.
The Greenwood Community Park, which is near the zoo, will also see changes. Improvements include expanding the park and adding activities like zip-lining and miniature golf.
BREC also plans to add a boardwalk that is expected to make traveling between the park and zoo easier.
“This park [and] this zoo is in the heart of a community that has had a lack of investment over the years,” said Sharon Weston-Broome, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor.
“The community gives us their tax dollars. We take those tax dollars and ask them what they want to see us do, and that’s what this was an example of,” said Corey Wilson, BREC Superintendent.
The master plan is divided into seven phases. The final phase is projected to be complete by 2046. BREC’s board will review the plan in September for approval.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.