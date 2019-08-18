Armed man in custody after ‘suspicious person’ call from Petal Walmart

PETAL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Petal are investigating a call from a Walmart Friday afternoon regarding a suspicious person.
Chief Matthew Hiatt says that officers made contact with the person while on a traffic stop. He was in possession of two weapons along with ammunition.
Police interviewed him and he was released on the scene.
“The officer didn’t see any laws being broken or anything like that," said Petal Police Captain Craig Locke. "He was within his rights, and was released from that scene. After that fact, some more information was provided to our agency, and it’s prompted our investigation to go even further.”
Hiatt says additional information was later provided which prompted further investigation.
That suspect, whose name has not been released yet, is in custody and is being interviewed, but there’s a lot of secrecy surrounding the case right now. Southern District Resident Agent in Charge Jason Denham said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Petal Police Department with the case.
“Some concerning information had been given to us about this individual, his intentions weren’t really clear," said Denham. "There were some potential federal violations involved, and we wanted to at that point have a joint investigation with that department really and pursue -- confirm or dispel really -- some of the information that has been given to us.”
Some of the things that were of concern were connected to making sure all the issues possible were addressed.
“Certainly in this day and age mental health and possession of firearms and ammunition is something that we take very seriously," Denham said. "We want to continue to investigate the conduct as we’ve been made aware of it the last couple of days and just see the best avenue of approach to address the situation.”
The case continues, with authorities saying they’re not sure what the timeframe is on it.
“We’re still in the process of inventorying the vehicles and doing the paperwork and trying to get everything situated out at this point," said Locke. "The investigation is still ongoing.”
Regardless of any social media posts, Hiatt says there has not been any report of an incident involving an active shooter in the City of Petal.
