SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Amite Warriors

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite Warriors
Cameras were there to catch the hard-hitting spring game action between Amite and Madison Prep.
The Warriors won the Class 2A state championship last season with a 47-20 throttling of Welsh. It was Amite’s first state title since 2004. Now, the Warriors are aiming for back-to-back championships.
“Well, to be honest with you, that’s something that we embrace,” said head coach Zephaniah Powell. “Our kids have embraced it, our coaching staff has embraced it, and that’s what we want.”
“Practicing since day one, hitting the field hard,” added senior running back and safety Corey McKnight. “So, I mean, it’s a big target but I feel like we can handle the boat and I feel like we can handle the challenge.”
“Tell us don’t be complacent, be hungry,” said senior offensive tackle and defensive tackle Hezekiah Nason. “You have to want another one. You can’t just be happy with one. And then, don’t just sit down. We have to go back and get another one."
