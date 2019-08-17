New riverboat now making stops in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new river boat is making stops in Baton Rouge.
American Cruise Lines’ American Harmony will take its inaugural cruise on the Mississippi River August 17. The newest ship in the line of 5 modern riverboats holding up to 180 passengers docked in its homeport of New Orleans on July 22to await its first voyage.
American Cruise lines has been offering cruises on the Mississippi River for over 30 years.
The American Harmony will dock in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, August 21 and will be greeted the following day by Visit Baton Rouge representatives prior to guest’s departure to explore the city. Visitors will have two full days to visit museums, attractions, retail shops and restaurants in Baton Rouge.
In addition to the American Harmony adding stops in Baton Rouge, the American Queen Steamboat company will add the American Countess to its fleet and make stops in Baton Rouge beginning in 2020.
The American Countess will host up to 246 passengers each cruise. From January to July of 2019, Baton Rouge welcomed over 12,000 visitors and had 63 riverboat stops. The city is projected to welcome just over 100 riverboat stops in throughout the remainder of 2019. Visitors from riverboats spend the one to two days in Baton Rouge visiting museums, attractions, shopping and dining in local restaurants.
Visit Baton Rouge is excited to announce the addition of two additional vessels docking in Baton Rouge next year to add to the growing number of day trip visitors to the city.
