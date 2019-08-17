One person dead after head-on collision in Walker involving motorcycle

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police (LSP) are responding to a head-on collision involving a motorcycle near Bill Williams Road in Walker Saturday afternoon.
Troopers say the collision occurred on Highway 1024 east of LA-449. The driver of the motorcycle was described to be in “very critical” condition, according to LSP troopers. A LSP spokesman later described the accident as fatal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.