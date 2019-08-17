LSU basketball rolls past Valencia in second game of Spain tour

VALENCIA, Spain (WAFB) - After suffering a tough loss to the Dominican Republic on Thursday, the LSU basketball team bounced back with a convincing win over Valencia on Saturday.
The Tigers rolled to a 111-86 victory over the Valencia All Stars.
Freshman forward Trendon Watford had 19 points to lead six LSU players to score in double figures.
Freshman guard James Bishop had 17, senior guard Skylar Mays added 14, sophomore forward Darius Days notched 12, while freshman forward Aundre Hyatt and sophomore guard Javonte Smart pitched in 10 points each.
More to come.
