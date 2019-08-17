FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Bring an umbrella to the first day of classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready for a wet weather pattern to move into the local area and hang around for a while. Showers and a few t-storms will be widespread and off and on each day next week.
The positive side to rain is a break from the summer heat. Afternoon highs will be a handful of degrees below normal for the upcoming week.
Rain coverage will be highest Monday and Tuesday, so be sure to grab the wet weather gear for kids and yourself to start the week. This includes students at Southern University as they begin classes Monday. Estimated rainfall totals over the next 7 days range from 1 to 5 inches across the local area. The areas that see the higher amounts could see some localized flooding of low lying flood prone areas.
Late in the week, into next weekend we might be keeping an eye on an approaching inverted trough or tropical wave. Long range weather models aren’t showing any tropical development at this time, but as we continue to move into peak hurricane season we need to watch any approaching wave very closely. Currently the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an around of storms just off the East Coast. Development though is not really expected in the coming days.
