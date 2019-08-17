FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon scattered showers, thunderstorms expected for Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather pattern begins to change today as higher than normal daily rain chances are on the horizon.
Therefore, today might be a good day to get the yard work done. Take the heat seriously though as afternoon highs are still likely to climb into the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon are expected today.
Best opportunity for rain once again looks to be south of Baton Rouge, but the metro area could see a few passing showers. Everyone will get in on the rain as we move into the new week. Rain is likely Sunday through Tuesday as off and on showers and thunderstorms occur. A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible with these passing showers.
Severe weather doesn’t look to be a major issue. It stays somewhat soggy to end the school/work week with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday. With all this rain in the forecast, afternoon temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler than normal.
Long-range models are hinting at a weak disturbance in the Western Gulf of Mexico by next weekend. Right now, tropical development doesn’t appear likely, but more rain will be arriving for your next weekend’s plans.
