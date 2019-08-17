Dodgeball tournament being held to help Baton Rouge area non-profits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Boo Milton & Friends All Star Dodgeball Tournament offers 12 teams the chance to compete for $2,000 that will go to the non-profit they’re representing. There’s also a second place prize of $1,000.
Emmanuel “Boo” Milton started the event in 2018.
“It’s really about the awareness, if not anything. I do different fun events, but now, how can I make it meaningful for the people to where the people get what they need and the organizations get the awareness they need?” said Milton
“It’s a really fun way to raise awareness and give people an opportunity to engage and have fun while raising awareness,” said Mike Manning, CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Manning, and other non-profit representatives, say awareness is a key in their fight against hunger, especially during summertime, when many families are focused on vacation.
“We’re coming out of the summer, and that’s the time for us where we have increased demand and decrease supply,” said Manning.
“If people are not out there giving, donating, and sharing land, pushing messages, those non-profits could very well disappear, and that’s when you’re going to notice that those programs and those services are not available, and sometimes that’s too late,” said Crystal Manning, CEO for The Safety Place.
The tournament will be held on BRCC’s Mid City campus on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The event is free to the public.
