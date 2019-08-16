Ziggy’s legacy continues through toy drive; mother fulfills promise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a spirit that’s been lingering around the Landry household since the day after Christmas. It’s Ziggy’s spirit. The teen died December 26, 2018 after fighting an aggressive form of leukemia. But this isn’t a story about a young boy whose legacy started after he passed away.
“There’s not a day that goes by that we are not thinking about Ziggy and the impact that he’s had,” said Dominique Landry-White, Ziggy’s mom. “Day by day, we take it one day at a time.”
Ziggy started making a difference four Christmases ago. Landry-White says people would ask Ziggy what he wanted for Christmas and he would say, “I want to give toys out.”
Not long after Ziggy was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, he started a toy drive with Assumption High School.
“He loved it,” she said. “So we did it again the next year.”
The toy drive was a hit. Donations poured in and Christmas cheer was spread to children battling diseases in hospital beds right next to his. Through each toy dropped off to the hospital rooms, Ziggy was fighting his own battle.
“Ziggy was pretty much sick throughout his whole journey with cancer,” his mom said.
However, Ziggy’s spirit would not let that get him down. In 2018, Ziggy’s mom asked what he wanted for Christmas and to no surprise, Ziggy wanted to give out toys to children at the hospital.
Landry-White liked to call Ziggy her hero because of his strength in the face of such huge odds, so they bought three gifts to pass out the day after Christmas. Even though Ziggy didn’t live past Dec. 26 to see another kid smile, those same gifts are at the Landry home waiting.
Ziggy’s mom is now carrying on her son’s dream with the Ziggy Dynasty 1st Annual Holiday Toy Drive. It kicks off Sept. 1st and runs through Dec. 1. The donation drive will be collecting toys for sick kids.
“It was something that I promised him, so I knew I had to do it,” she said.
Landry-White says Ziggy had his hard days, but it never got in the way of him giving back. Now, she has adopted his spirit and she’s passing it on through gifts. She’s hoping he’s looking down, proud, saying, “Yeah, ma, yeah.”
“I would always tell him that God had a plan,” Landry-White said. “It wasn’t up to us. It was ultimately up to God and whatever happened would happen in his name and in his time."
All items donated will be delivered to pediatric patients in the Baton Rouge area. Toy weapons or stuffed animals are not being accepted. For more information, email fortheloveofZiggy@gmail.com or Team Ziggy on Facebook.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
- H Kyle Boutique, Gonzales
- Fine and Dandy, Gonzales
- Sagona Hardware, Paincourtvlle
- Studio 73 Hair Design, Geismar
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.