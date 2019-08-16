Zachary fireman killed in St. Helena Parish crash

EASLEYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary firefighter was killed Friday morning in a crash in St. Helena Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Around 5 a.m. on Aug. 16, troopers began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on LA 38 west of LA 43 in St. Helena Parish. Douglas Glass, 36, of Osyka, Miss., died in the crash, LSP says.
The crash happened as Glass was traveling westbound on LA 38 in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. The pickup truck hit a tree limb that was hanging across the roadway.
Troopers say Glass was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The coroner’s office declared Glass deceased at the scene.
Troopers do not suspect impairment, but a toxicology sample was taken from Glass and will be submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation. No further information is available at this time.
