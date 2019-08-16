10-year old reported missing, last seen riding bike in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing ten-year-old.
Police say Ahmad Dorceus was last observed by family at his residence in the 7500 block of Downman Road Thursday, when he left to ride his bicycle. His mother was informed by a friend that Dorceus was observed on Cindy Place around 7:00 p.m.
The friend then ordered Dorceous to return home. However, Dorceus has not returned.
Dorceus is described as a 3’7” tall black male with a thin build and a short haircut. He was last observed wearing a green shirt and black pants with an orange stripe. He was also riding a black bicycle.
Anyone with information regarding Jacobs’ whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.
