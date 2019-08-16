Woman killed after struck while riding bicycle on North Boulevard

Authorities are responding to a scene where a bicyclist was struck on North Boulevard near 12th Street in Baton Rouge. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | August 16, 2019 at 10:27 AM CDT - Updated August 16 at 2:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has died after she was struck while riding her bicycle Friday morning crash on North Boulevard.

At around 9:35 a.m., paramedics responded to a report of a bicyclist struck on North Boulevard near 12th Street. Baton Rouge police said Brandy Zeringue, 32, was struck by a 2005 Jeep Liberty as she was trying to cross the street on a bicycle.

Zeringue was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

This traffic crash is still under investigation.

