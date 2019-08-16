Two bicyclist deaths reported in less than 24 hours in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An advocacy group has responded to two deaths of people involving bicycles that happened in less than 24 hours in Baton Rouge.
“If people in Baton Rouge had bike lanes or other facilities to get around town safely and easily there’d be less risk, fewer injuries and fatalities, as well as better experiences for both drivers and bicyclists,” Bike Baton Rouge President Mika Torkkola said.
Police responded to the first report at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The bicyclist was struck while riding on W Grant Street just off Highland Road. Ronney Thomas, 41, the bicyclist, died at the scene, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
On Friday morning, authorities responded to a second report at around 9:30 a.m. about a bicyclist struck on North Boulevard near 12th Street. Police identified the victim as 32-year-old Brandy Zeringue.
Both incidents are still under investigation.
Bike Baton Rouge released its statement Friday afternoon in light of the two bicycle-related deaths, extending its condolences to friends and families of the victims.
A Center for Disease Control study notes that Louisiana is the third deadliest state in the country for bicycle fatalities. Bike Baton Rouge said Baton Rouge, in particular, lacks sufficient bicycling infrastructure, and hoped the upcoming bicycle master plan will help resolve the issue.
The organization added that while it’s helpful to provide bike safety tips, separating bikes from cars through infrastructure would be more ideal.
