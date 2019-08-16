True Friends Hall hopes to return Donaldsonville to ‘cultural Mecca’ status

“The history here is the same history that you would find on the other side of the river and up and down the river," Hambrick said. "Those families were connected. They came to Donaldsonville to shop. There were movie theaters, there was a cultural Mecca for that time and period. After the interstate was built across the river and traffic began to move to the east bank, Donaldsonville began to slowly decline, but leaving remnants of a wonderful existence from the past.”