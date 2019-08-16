State bond commission approves funding for Superdome makeover ahead of Super Bowl 2024

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Superdome will be getting a makeover ahead of Super Bowl 2024.
The State Bond Commission agreed to $350 million in bonds to fund the Superdome's upgrade project Thursday.
“It’s not about making money. I’m all in because it’s an iconic building. I only know New Orleans with that Superdome at 58 years old,” Bond Commission Chairman John Schroder said.
The total renovation cost is $450 million.
Superdome officials said they've worked on the proposal for the past two years.
The renovations will mostly be infrastructure improvements.
“You’re talking about a lot of concourses that are being expanded. You’re talking about staircases and ramps that are being removed. You’re talking about back of house, you’re talking about concessions. That’s what you’re talking about here. You’re not talking about building a whole new level of suites,” Saints President Dennis Lauscha said.
Governor John Bel Edwards sent out a statement celebrating the deal. He believes the makeover will keep the 45-year-old stadium competitive for years to come.
The deal also includes a plan to keep the Saints in New Orleans for the next 30 years.
"Keeping the Saints here in New Orleans is key. We're the team. I like to say we're America's team, but this is something we all come together around," New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation CEO Mark Romig said.
Romig said he's excited about the economic impact the upgrades will bring.
“This is a major asset for our economic engine, and the fact that we’re able to as they say, keep up with the Joneses’ and even surpass other stadiums in keeping this fresh and making sure that this building is going to last for the next several decades,” Romig said.
The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District will be responsible for majority of the project, contributing $210 million. The Saints will fork out $150 million, and the state will provide $90 million..
The upgrades will help meet NFL standards for the Super Bowl 2024 in New Orleans.
“This is going to increase the fan experience. It’s wonderful. It’s going to be something that we can use to help build further impacts in our economy from the standpoint of jobs and the attraction that New Orleans and Louisiana is for visitors from around the world, so this is a win win for everyone,” Romig said.
The renovations will begin during the Saints' offseason.
The Krewe of Endymion, who uses the dome during that time, said it will move next year’s parade to the Convention Center because of the construction.
