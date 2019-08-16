SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Lutcher Bulldogs

LUTCHER, La. (WAFB) - The Lutcher Bulldogs get Friday night’s spotlight on Sportsline Summer Camp.
A year ago, three of their five losses came to Class 4A and Class 5A teams, so dropping down to 3A could mean a better outcome.
Longtime assistant coach Dwain Jenkins is entering his fourth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach. He said not only does he have seven starters back on offense and seven more on defense, but many of those guys have been playing 4A football since they were 10th graders and know 2019 is their time to shine.
“When you’ve won eight state championships, when you see the sign on the field every day that you practice, they know what the expectations are in this community,” said Jenkins. “And it’s to compete for state championships. And it seems like over the last 15 years or so, we’ve bounced up and down between 3A and 4A and when we’ve been in 3A, we’ve competed well. Obviously, with us going down, that’s becoming the buzz again, that when we’re down and when we’re in 3A, we’re expected to compete for a championship and the guys have embraced that part of it. They know that’s the expectation going into this season.”
We’re down to our last five teams, which takes us through Tuesday night.
