Seniors play bingo with law enforcement, express concerns about neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department sat down to play bingo with some seniors Friday, Aug. 16 for Bingo with the Badge.
It’s an event between the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) and local law enforcement. It’s a chance for seniors to talk about concerns in the neighborhoods or just get a little reassurance from some friendly faces.
“It’s amazing. I see people caring about people and the police saying, ‘If you have an issue in your neighborhood, if you’re afraid to go out after 5:30, here’s my personal name, my cell number, I’ll come and I’ll check on you,’ and that gives you a sense of security and normalcy," said Tasha Clark-Amar with EBRCOA.
Around 1,500 seniors were playing bingo Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.
