Seniors play bingo with law enforcement, express concerns about neighborhoods
The Bingo with the Badge event is put on by law enforcement and the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | August 16, 2019 at 4:59 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 4:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department sat down to play bingo with some seniors Friday, Aug. 16 for Bingo with the Badge.

It’s an event between the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) and local law enforcement. It’s a chance for seniors to talk about concerns in the neighborhoods or just get a little reassurance from some friendly faces.

“It’s amazing. I see people caring about people and the police saying, ‘If you have an issue in your neighborhood, if you’re afraid to go out after 5:30, here’s my personal name, my cell number, I’ll come and I’ll check on you,’ and that gives you a sense of security and normalcy," said Tasha Clark-Amar with EBRCOA.

During the Bingo with the Badge event, seniors get the chance to talk with law enforcement officers. (Source: WAFB)

Around 1,500 seniors were playing bingo Friday at the Raising Cane’s River Center.

