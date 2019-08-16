Scammers targeting voice search users on iPhones, smart devices

The BBB says its representatives spoke with one victim who alleged she used voice search to find and call customer service for a major airline, hoping to change her seat. Instead, she spoke with a suspected scammer who told her to pay $400 in pre-paid gift cards by insisting the airline was running a special promotion. In another report, a consumer used Siri to call what he thought was the support number for his printer. Instead, he found himself speaking with a schemer.