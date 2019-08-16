OUR TURN: Barry cleanup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Discussions happened this week that could speed up the cleanup process more than a month after Hurricane Barry lashed the southeastern Louisiana coast.
East Baton Rouge council members could set aside an additional $1.6 million towards debris clean up contracts. These contracts would go toward continuing cleanup of an estimated 100,000 cubic yards of debris left behind by Hurricane Barry.
The city also wants to remind residents to not put woody waste (tree branches, grass, etc.) in garbage cans or recycling bins.
Also, these storm cleanup crews are not servicing Baker, Central, or Zachary. Those with remaining storm debris in those areas should contact city officials there. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit our Facebook Page or send an email to YOURTURN@WAFB.com
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.