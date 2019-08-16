New Mexico State Police: Alcohol a factor in triple fatal crash

LEA COUNTY, NM (KCBD) - Troopers with the New Mexico State Police say alcohol appears to be a factor in a triple fatal crash that happened Thursday night around 10:45 p.m.
The crash happened on State Road 18 between Hobbs and Eunice.
According to State Police, a 2009 Nissan Altima passenger car driven by 27-year-old Travis Wheeler of Leesville, LA was traveling north in the wrong direction in the south bound lanes of State Road 18. The 2009 Nissan Altima collided head on with a south bound 2017 Chrysler 300 driven by 36-year-old Linda Sandoval of Hobbs. Both Wheeler and Sandoval were killed in the crash.
An unidentified male passenger who was in the 2009 Nissan Altima was taken to a New Mexico hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by the medical examiner. The medical examiner is working to identify the male.
The crash is still under investigation by State Police.
