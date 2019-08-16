Man charged with murder in St. Helena Parish deadly shooting

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The charges for a Greensburg man connected to a shooting have been upgraded to second-degree murder.
Theron Crosby, 26, was arrested Aug. 9 and initially charged with attempted second-degree murder after a man was injured in a shooting on New Hope Road near Highway 449. The shooting happened that same night.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office provided an update on Aug. 15 that the man, identified as Kenny Wayne Self, had died at the Jefferson Parish Hospital. Crosby now faces second-degree murder charges.
