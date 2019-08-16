LSU holds final practice before ‘Preseason Game 2’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU took to the confines of its indoor facility for practice Friday, the day before the second scrimmage of fall camp.
Sports journalists were only given eight minutes to watch, but in that time we saw quarterback Joe Burrow chucking the rock a little.
The wide outs worked on sideline awareness, a drill which included a beautiful one-handed touchdown catch from junior wide receiver Racey McMath.
Many eyes were also on the running backs, tight ends, and offensive lineman.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.