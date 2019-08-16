LSP: Trooper injured as man flees traffic stop with 2+ kilos of meth

Darrell Ray Smith Jr., 39, is facing numerous charges after reportedly injuring a trooper during a traffic stop in which he was found to be in possession of more than 2 kilos of meth. (Source: Louisiana State Police)
By Rachael Thomas | August 15, 2019 at 10:22 PM CDT - Updated August 15 at 10:24 PM

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - A man from Livingston has been arrested after reportedly injuring a Louisiana State Police trooper after fleeing a traffic stop.

LSP says just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, troopers stopped a 2014 Dodge Ram that was headed east on I-10 near Port Allen. The truck was being driven by Darrell Ray Smith Jr., 39, of Livingston. Officials say during the traffic stop, troopers became suspicious of criminal activity and requested to search the man’s vehicle. While searching, troopers reportedly found 2.5 kilos of methamphetamine.

LSP troopers seized more than 2 kilos of meth from Darrell Ray Smith Jr. during a traffic stop in which he reportedly injured a trooper while trying to flee. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

LSP says as troopers tried to arrest Smith, he started resisting by pushing and kicking troopers. He was then able to get back in his truck and began to flee. LSP says a trooper got trapped in the driver’s side door jamb and was dragged as Smith began to accelerate. The trooper eventually broke free and fell on the road, sustaining minor injuries. Smith escaped the traffic stop, officials say, but was later arrested in Hammond.

Smith is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence, possession with the intent to distribute schedule II narcotics, and improper lane usage.

Further charges may be pending as the investigation continues.

