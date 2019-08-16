LSP: Trooper injured as man flees traffic stop with 2+ kilos of meth

LSP says as troopers tried to arrest Smith, he started resisting by pushing and kicking troopers. He was then able to get back in his truck and began to flee. LSP says a trooper got trapped in the driver’s side door jamb and was dragged as Smith began to accelerate. The trooper eventually broke free and fell on the road, sustaining minor injuries. Smith escaped the traffic stop, officials say, but was later arrested in Hammond.